SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Up 1.2% – Should You Buy?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.73 and last traded at $16.50. 40,249,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 36,048,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $138,969.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,926,632.75. This represents a 4.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 64,991 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,021,658.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 586,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,219,685.68. This represents a 9.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,999,956 shares of company stock valued at $416,793,365 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 263.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,083,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,478,000 after buying an additional 9,482,683 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 70,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 337.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 719,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 554,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4,252.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 88,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 86,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

