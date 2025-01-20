SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.6% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $12,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $434.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $435.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.67. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $371.36 and a 52 week high of $451.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

