SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Raised by Ervin Investment Management LLC

Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 2.1% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $34.66 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.92 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

