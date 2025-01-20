SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 97.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 244,678 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $966,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $63.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.86. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $45.46 and a 12-month high of $70.25.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

