Spectrum Global Solutions Enters Into Securities Purchase AgreementOn January 13, 2025, High Wire Networks, Inc., a subsidiary of Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI), finalized a significant agreement through a Securities Purchase Agreement (SPA

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Spectrum Global Solutions’s 8K filing here.
Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile
Spectrum Global Solutions Inc provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications and technology industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United State, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system, small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers.
