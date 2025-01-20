Spring Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Spring Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.2% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

