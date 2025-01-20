Stephen Eric Rowland Sells 4,536 Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $181,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 260,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,426,536.12. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Eric Rowland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Klaviyo alerts:

On Monday, November 18th, Stephen Eric Rowland sold 4,536 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $156,764.16.

Klaviyo Stock Up 0.8 %

Klaviyo stock opened at $40.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.05 and a beta of 0.57. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $44.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $235.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KVYO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Klaviyo from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

View Our Latest Report on KVYO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Klaviyo by 145.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Klaviyo during the third quarter worth $177,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Klaviyo

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.