Stephen H. Holdridge Sells 1,000 Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Stock

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $71,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,839.26. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Dayforce Trading Down 0.9 %
Dayforce stock opened at $69.55 on Monday. Dayforce Inc has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dayforce
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dayforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Dayforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on Dayforce
Dayforce Company Profile
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dayforce
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Earn High Dividends With 2 Top REITs Set to Perform in 2025
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Oilfield Leader SLB: An AI Name You Need to Know
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.