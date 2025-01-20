Stephen H. Holdridge Sells 1,000 Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Stock

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $71,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,839.26. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dayforce Trading Down 0.9 %

Dayforce stock opened at $69.55 on Monday. Dayforce Inc has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dayforce

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dayforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Dayforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DAY shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Dayforce from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Dayforce from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Dayforce from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.07.

Dayforce Company Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

