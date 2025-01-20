Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,550,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $233,050,000 after purchasing an additional 69,307 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 39.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,273 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 20.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,770,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,409,000 after buying an additional 1,328,082 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,485,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,116,000 after buying an additional 164,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 6,753,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,185,000 after buying an additional 2,872,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $502,380.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 861,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,048,707.32. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,241 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,235.55. This trade represents a 10.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,121 shares of company stock worth $1,497,000. 12.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

KMI opened at $30.32 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.10.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

