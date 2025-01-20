Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.31 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 2.1% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 10,725 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its position in Honeywell International by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 5,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.29.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $222.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $189.66 and a one year high of $242.77. The firm has a market cap of $144.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.