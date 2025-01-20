Strong Tower Advisory Services Grows Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,321 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,944,876 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,362,996,000 after acquiring an additional 633,290 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,603,624 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $348,041,000 after purchasing an additional 642,765 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BHP Group by 532.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,353,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,008 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,434,417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,092,000 after buying an additional 129,908 shares during the period. Finally, XY Capital Ltd boosted its stake in BHP Group by 503.6% in the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 921,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,245,000 after buying an additional 768,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $50.06 on Monday. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.21.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.
