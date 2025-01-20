Strong Tower Advisory Services Grows Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLPA. Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 94.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 41,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MLPA stock opened at $52.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $53.04.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

