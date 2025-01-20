Successful Portfolios LLC Acquires 513 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 531.9% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average is $46.19. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $47.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1522 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

