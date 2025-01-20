Successful Portfolios LLC Trims Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Successful Portfolios LLC cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 101.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $121.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $197.11 billion, a PE ratio of 109.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.19. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.41 and a 12 month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Barclays reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $220.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.61.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

