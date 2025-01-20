Systrade AG Acquires Shares of 146,281 Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Systrade AG acquired a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 146,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria makes up approximately 3.0% of Systrade AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 282,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 68,606 shares in the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Price Performance

CRESY stock opened at $12.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $729.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.6096 dividend. This is a positive change from Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s previous dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

