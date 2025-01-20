Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 65.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $2,323,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $11,042,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 12.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Targa Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Targa Resources from $172.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $171.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,260 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.74, for a total value of $621,812.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,703,175.82. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $5,709,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,793,393.07. This represents a 26.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Targa Resources stock opened at $216.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $81.03 and a one year high of $217.02. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.93.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 54.25%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

