TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of TechTarget from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of TechTarget from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of TTGT opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.40 million, a PE ratio of -41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.49.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. TechTarget had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $58.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in TechTarget by 399.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 36,714 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TechTarget by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,955,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in TechTarget by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in TechTarget by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in TechTarget by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 277,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,780,000 after buying an additional 66,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

