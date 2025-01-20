Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TNYA shares. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Institutional Trading of Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 26,103 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 27.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 22,146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 42.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 30,446 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 144.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 92,960 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TNYA opened at $1.40 on Monday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $110.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.89.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

