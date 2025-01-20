Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vistra by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vistra by 1,358.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,228,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,918 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 30,988 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total value of $18,878,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,849,637.12. This represents a 31.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $33,413,514.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 318,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,352,424.58. The trade was a 39.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 342,100 shares of company stock worth $55,087,314. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vistra

Vistra Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $171.10 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $178.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.17. The firm has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Vistra announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.60%.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.