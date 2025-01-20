The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Lessened by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 9.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 74,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 21,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,558,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,501,000 after acquiring an additional 75,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock opened at $62.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.43. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The stock has a market cap of $270.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $6,403,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,933,220.38. This trade represents a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

