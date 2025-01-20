The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Position Increased by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 24.0% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 198,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 38,365 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 121,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 6.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,893,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,024,000 after buying an additional 119,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 29.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 20,365 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $1,505,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,195 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,122.75. This represents a 21.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.23.

Shares of KHC opened at $29.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.21.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 144.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

