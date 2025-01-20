Thrive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,128,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848,061 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 25.7% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $142,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $28.29 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

