Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $311,000 Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 51.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 51.1% during the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 108.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

WRB opened at $59.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $48.69 and a twelve month high of $65.49.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.74.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

