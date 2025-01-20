Thrive Wealth Management LLC Invests $244,000 in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 60,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 79,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 25.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Up 4.4 %

GBTC stock opened at $83.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.11. The stock has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.11.

Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

