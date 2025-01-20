Thrive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,413 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $48.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31. The stock has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.33 and a one year high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

