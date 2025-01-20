Thrive Wealth Management LLC Sells 260 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xylem by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,329,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,394,792,000 after acquiring an additional 189,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,668,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,804,000 after purchasing an additional 54,877 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,449,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,760,000 after purchasing an additional 32,645 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Xylem by 22.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,991,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,953,000 after purchasing an additional 554,609 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Xylem by 1.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,677,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,555,000 after buying an additional 15,825 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $172.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $119.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.08 and a 200-day moving average of $128.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

