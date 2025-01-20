Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS) Receives C$6.68 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LCFS. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of LCFS opened at C$0.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.09. The company has a market cap of C$27.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.36. Tidewater Renewables has a 12-month low of C$0.65 and a 12-month high of C$9.00.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade counterparties, existing customers, government entities, Indigenous groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, and power industries.

