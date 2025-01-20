TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) versus Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Critical Survey

Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) and TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Critical Metals has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TMC the metals has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Critical Metals and TMC the metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Critical Metals 0 0 0 0 0.00 TMC the metals 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

TMC the metals has a consensus target price of $3.88, indicating a potential upside of 143.71%. Given TMC the metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Critical Metals.

This table compares Critical Metals and TMC the metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Critical Metals N/A N/A N/A TMC the metals N/A -624.70% -155.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Critical Metals and TMC the metals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Critical Metals N/A N/A -$147.49 million N/A N/A TMC the metals N/A N/A -$73.78 million ($0.31) -5.13

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Critical Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of TMC the metals shares are held by institutional investors. 65.7% of Critical Metals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of TMC the metals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TMC the metals beats Critical Metals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Critical Metals

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

