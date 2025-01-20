Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) vs. Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Financial Comparison

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) and Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.2% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Treasure Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liquidity Services and Treasure Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidity Services $363.32 million 2.92 $19.99 million $0.63 54.86 Treasure Global $8.81 million 0.30 -$6.59 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Liquidity Services has higher revenue and earnings than Treasure Global.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Liquidity Services and Treasure Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidity Services 0 0 2 0 3.00 Treasure Global 0 0 0 0 0.00

Liquidity Services currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.41%. Given Liquidity Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Liquidity Services is more favorable than Treasure Global.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidity Services and Treasure Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidity Services 5.50% 18.99% 10.35% Treasure Global -61.36% -131.73% -105.59%

Risk and Volatility

Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Treasure Global has a beta of 2.86, indicating that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liquidity Services beats Treasure Global on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination. The company also offers a suite of services, including surplus management, asset valuation, asset sales, marketing, returns management, asset recovery, and ecommerce services. In addition, it operates a global search engine platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine tool, transportation, printing, and agriculture sectors. The company offers products from industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, real estate, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, heavy equipment, fleet and transportation equipment, and specialty equipment. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Treasure Global

Treasure Global Inc. offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform. Treasure Global Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

