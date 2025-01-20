Triangle Securities Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 65,512 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 93,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 454.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,702,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,255,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.45.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.7 %

TXN opened at $192.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.79 and its 200-day moving average is $199.65. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $155.46 and a 52-week high of $220.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This represents a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

