True Link Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,952,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,701 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 24.8% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $295,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 37,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.39. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

