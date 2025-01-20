True Link Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.9% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $34,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $180.68 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.82.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

