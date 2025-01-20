True Link Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $415.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $312.19 and a one year high of $428.69.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.