True Link Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 82,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $91.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.79. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.15 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

