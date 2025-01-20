Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Buys 250 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $269.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $226.74 and a 12-month high of $302.05.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.17.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

