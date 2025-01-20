Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,964 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CGUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 944.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $35.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $36.32.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

