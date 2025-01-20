Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.3% of Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390,083 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 174.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,000 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,502.5% in the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,348,000 after purchasing an additional 839,150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,274.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 486,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,088,000 after purchasing an additional 465,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $63,354,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $180.04 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.16 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.54 and its 200 day moving average is $176.12.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

