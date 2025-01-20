Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Purchases 560 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,967,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,493,000 after purchasing an additional 314,952 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,199,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,643,000 after purchasing an additional 264,483 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 108.2% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,381,000 after acquiring an additional 179,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,698,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,612,000 after acquiring an additional 178,450 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $199.15 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.06 and a 1-year high of $205.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

