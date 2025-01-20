Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Sells 156 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 20.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,992 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,454 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,402 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $44,710,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

Boeing stock opened at $171.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.15 and a 200-day moving average of $164.75. The company has a market cap of $105.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $217.59.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

