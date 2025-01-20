Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Sells 251 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,943,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,438,336,000 after buying an additional 68,893 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,388,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,916,000 after purchasing an additional 219,692 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,694,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,034,000 after purchasing an additional 359,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,471,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $534,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,203,170.16. This represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $282,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,791,778. This trade represents a 9.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,755 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,030. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $124.76 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $126.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.70 and a 200 day moving average of $84.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.12%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.96.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

