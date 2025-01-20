Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,778,000 after acquiring an additional 95,234 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,135,000 after acquiring an additional 67,472 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $600.26 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $474.68 and a 52 week high of $612.09. The stock has a market cap of $517.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $598.29 and a 200-day moving average of $576.09.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

