Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 106 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 58 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $509.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $566.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.38.

Shares of VRTX opened at $422.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $377.85 and a 1-year high of $519.88. The firm has a market cap of $108.68 billion, a PE ratio of -212.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.09.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

