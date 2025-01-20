Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 1,431 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 212.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 9,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV opened at $114.90 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $101.06 and a 1-year high of $121.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.80.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

