Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Position Reduced by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FWG Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.77.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TYL stock opened at $569.18 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.80 and a 12 month high of $638.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $600.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $584.12. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 103.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.82, for a total value of $3,786,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,436,500. This trade represents a 7.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.66, for a total value of $7,363,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,187.78. The trade was a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,252 shares of company stock valued at $26,096,928. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

