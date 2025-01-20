UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,909 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 41.6% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group by 566.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of UBS opened at $34.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.00. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $34.11.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. UBS Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

