UMB Bank n.a. Raises Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in RTX were worth $11,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $121.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $84.43 and a 52-week high of $128.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised RTX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.87.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

