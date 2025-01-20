UMB Bank n.a. Sells 61,966 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,394,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,966 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.6% of UMB Bank n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $98,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $71.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.98.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

