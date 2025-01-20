Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Acquires 68,024 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,024 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth $90,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth $107,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $197,000.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

BGY stock opened at $5.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $5.83.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0426 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

