Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Acquires 68,024 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,024 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth $90,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth $107,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $197,000.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
BGY stock opened at $5.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $5.83.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Profile
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Unusual Call Option Volume in US Steel: Potential Upside Ahead?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Energy Storage Stocks Charging the Renewable Energy Sector
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Telecom Titans: Comparing Verizon and AT&T for Growth Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.