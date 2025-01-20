Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Pentair by 105.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Price Performance

NYSE:PNR opened at $102.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $69.56 and a 52 week high of $110.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.00.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.53 million. Pentair had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $357,615.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,853.44. This represents a 15.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pentair from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pentair from $126.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.13.

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

