Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $505,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Willner & Heller LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 13,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $179.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.60.

PepsiCo stock opened at $148.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.37 and its 200-day moving average is $165.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

